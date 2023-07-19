Chinese Communist Party, Embassy donate relief items to victims of floods, tidal waves

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, July 19, GNA – The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) through its government and Embassy in Ghana has presented relief items to victims of recent Ho floods and coastal tidal waves at the forecourt of the Volta Regional Coordination Council.

The items worth more than US$50,000 include consumables such as rice, cooking oil, bails of clothing, sachet water, mosquito coil as well as medical supplies.

Mr LU Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the gesture was to assuage the suffering of flood and tidal waves victims.

He said with the efficient work from local authorities, including Municipal and District Assemblies and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the relief would be put to good use.

Mr Lu Kun said the 12th batch of Chinese medical team in the country would provide free health screening to the people of Ho, especially for those in desperate need.

“As a Chinese saying goes: A friend in need is a friend indeed. As good friends and partners, China and Ghana have always helped each other, especially during trying times….”

He cited some projects in which China had provided support in the Volta region, including the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) funded by the Chinese government as a flourishing China-Ghana cordial friendship.

He expressed the hope that after completion of the phase two project, UHAS would be better placed to nurture medical professionals to boost the delivery of quality healthcare for all in line with “Agenda 111.”

“Looking back, China and Ghana have forged forward together. Looking ahead, guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for humankind, the two countries will embark on a new journey of friendship and cooperation. China will always remain Ghana’s trustworthy friend and sincere partner.”

Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the generosity of the Chinese Communist Party was a testament of cordiality and bond between their two institutions.

He said the NPP would continue to stand with victims both in Ho and the coastal towns in the region.

He said the government was ready to work with local and international institutions for long-term contributions to mitigate such floods and tidal waves in the future.

“NPP is devoted to building resilient infrastructure in flood-prone areas to mitigate and adapt to climate change issues.”

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who received the relief items on behalf of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), expressed gratitude to the CPC, the government, and the people of China for the support extended to victims of disasters in the region.

On behalf of the people of the region, the Minister pledged to superintend over the judicious distribution of the relief items and appealed for more support.

Madam Ivy Amewugah, Regional Head of NADMO, said about 5,000 victims suffered inundation and other forms of destruction, resulting from the seasonal tidal waves and recently the Ho floods.

The event was witnessed by party stalwarts, including Dr Charles Dwamena, NPP National Treasurer, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and staff of the Chinese Embassy.

GNA

