China-sponsored training program empowers young drivers in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, July 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — Dejen Gezu, one of the first licensed drivers for electrified trains in Ethiopia, is tasked with dual responsibilities of safely chauffeuring the Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti standard gauge railway, and training aspiring young people.

Gezu described himself as an example of China’s successful knowledge and experience transfer endeavor, toward helping Ethiopia’s quest for development and modernization.”I was just a train driver trainee, and I was trained by the Chinese. Now, I am giving the training to other trainees. We can now teach ourselves by our own experts,” Gezu said.

He commended China’s support for Ethiopia from constructing the state-of-the-art railway infrastructure, to empowering locals with railway operation knowledge and skills.

GNA

