Court jails television thief 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 19, GNA- An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced an unemployed man to nine months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

Joshua Alarbi stole a-32-inch LG television set, money box valued GHC135.00 and cash.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and was ordered to serve his sentence at the Ankaful Prisons.

Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court presided over by Madam Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie that Mr Stephen Nana Sarpong Dodoo, the complainant was the manager for Biney Apartments located at Nungua Addogono, Accra.

Alarbi, the convict, is the complainant’s neighbour.

The prosecution said on June 25, 2023, at about 12 midnight, Alarbi entered one of the apartments belonging to Silas Confidence Beauty, a witness in the case on the first floor of the apartments through a balcony window and ransacked the room whilst she was away on a visit to a friend at East Legon.

It said the convict stole the television fixed in the apartment, a cash of GHC1,000.00 and an empty money box.

During the act, one of the tenants, who was up, spotted the convict and raised the alarm.

The convict, sensing danger, abandoned the booty at the balcony of the apartment and attempted to escape, the Court heard.

Luck, however, eluded him and he was arrested by the occupants of the apartment and handed over to the Nungua police.

During investigations, the convict admitted the offence in his statement and was subsequently charged.

GNA

