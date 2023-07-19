Social UN DRCUN steps up aid in eastern DRC after heavy civilian casualties

UNITED NATIONS, July 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — UN humanitarians said Tuesday, that they are scaling up operations, following a significant escalation of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), sounded the alarm after at least 40 civilians were killed by armed groups, in a span of three days last week, near Bunia, the capital city of Ituri province.

So far this year, rebel attacks have killed more than 600 civilians and displaced about 345,000 people in Ituri, OCHA said. “We strongly condemn this violence, and call on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and human rights principles.”

To respond to the urgent needs of the people affected, humanitarian partners have scaled up operations, and increased the level of assistance.

The United Nations and its partners have supported 460,000 people in Ituri in the first quarter of this year, said OCHA. “We urge the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of the DRC, and provide the support needed to address this spiraling humanitarian crisis,” OCHA said, noting that the current humanitarian response plan for the DRC is only 30 percent funded.

GNA

