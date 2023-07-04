Bleeding gum during brushing is an abnormality – Dental Surgery Technician

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, July 04, GNA – Ms Augustina Worlasi Seadzi, Dental Surgery Technician at International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has emphasised the need for maintaining proper oral hygiene to prevent gum infections, tooth decay and eventual loss of teeth.

She explained for instance, that gum bleeding during teeth brushing was an abnormality, and may have little to do with the lack of vitamin C as most people had been made to believe, hence the need for anyone experiencing such issues to seek immediate proper medical treatment.

Gum bleeding may result from infections, which caused the gum to become tender such that a little touch may cause bleeding, and its progression may affect the bones and structures that held the teeth firmly, leading to the loss of teeth.

“Taking vitamin C to heal bleeding gum only helps improve the immune system to fight the infections, but the source of the infections still remains, and it was important to see a dentist for an effective treatment,” she noted.

She therefore advised the public to strictly observe the good oral hygiene rule of brushing the teeth at least twice a day, preferably in the morning and evening, for about two minutes minimum, but “avoid using hard bristles as they can harm the gum instead of making it clean”.

Ms Seadzi gave the advice when she took her turn to speak on the topic: “Periodontal Diseases,” on the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s weekly health education platform dubbed “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!

The platform is aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination, to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

Ms Seadzi also encouraged regular visits to the dentist at least twice every year or at six months intervals, to avoid tooth loss since early diagnosis may help manage the situation and deal with the source of infections.

She also urged individuals to rinse their mouths with water after eating, to get rid of food particles, and advised persons with periodontal diseases to adhere to their medications and dental care schedules for proper oral health management.

The dental surgery technician indicated that chewing was a natural way of cleaning the teeth, especially when you consume foods and fruits rich in fibre, as they helped prevent bacteria from building up in the mouth to cause tooth decay, she said.

