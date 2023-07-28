Australia’s qualification on a lifeline after Nigeria defeat

Accra, July 28, GNA – Australia’s ambition of making it out of the Group Stages is on a lifeline after succumbing to a 3-2 shocking defeat to African giants, Nigeria at the ongoing Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Despite the chants and cheering up from the Brisbane Stadium, the Matilda’s, who are co-hosts of the competition could not stand the test of Osisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibad and Uchenna Kanu who were on top of their game throughout the 90 minutes.

With just a game to end the round, Australia would face Canada in a qualification decider, hoping to book a slot to the round of 16 stage.

Ranked tenth and seventh respectively on FIFA’s World Rankings chart, the clash is projected to go down into history books as one of the crackers the competition had witnessed since its inception.

Group B leaders, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are one step ahead into the next round and would take on an already eliminated Ireland side who were still blank on the table after two games, to seal their qualification process.

The African side have proved their worth in the global showpiece, having recorded positive results against two of the world’s best.

GNA

