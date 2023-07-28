Avoid publishing stories of personal interest -Ajene to journalists

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, July,28, GNA – Mr Robert Ajene, Retired Educationist and Chairman of the Media Advisory Committee in Upper East Region has reiterated the important role journalists play in promotion of peace and security by urging them to refrain from opinionated stories that inflame passions.

Mr Ajene said: “if Ghana is enjoying peace, Journalist are responsible, you haven’t realized how important the Ghana Journalists Association, (GJA) stands. “

He said this to journalists in an address during the launch of the second Upper East Region Ghana Journalists Association,(GJA) r 2023 annual awards ceremony to be held in October on the theme ; Save guarding the peace and security of Upper East Region: the role of the media.

He said although there were ups and downs, Ghana remained a beacon of peace in West Africa and therefore acceptance to be part of the launch was to express appreciation for good works journalists do for the country. “Mistakes come, but correction must begin” he advised.

He said though efforts of Journalists in promoting peace in the region was perhaps little, the media must, realize that peace rested on collective efforts of all members to ensure the peace expected.

The region since its maiden awards ceremony in 2019 had not held any of such but the retired Educationist stressed that more should be done to sustain and increase interest of Journalists to work hard. “A Nation that does not reward its hard working people is not worth dying for”, He said.

He added that though many media or radio stations focused discussions on themes such as education , the theme cannot divulge itself from journalism and “so far I see at end of any discussion, promoted establishment good governance for Ghana,”. He indicated.

“I appreciate the works of Journalists and that is why I advise that since any reportage you make is to promote peace, when reporting any issue that you have personal interest, then then do not report because you are bound to support one party”. He stated.

Mr Ajene also recommended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE )who represented the Regional Minister Mr Steven Yakubu and urged him to continue the good works he is doing in the Municipality.

Mr Rex Asanga, the MCE who launched the occasion, in a message congratulated all journalists in the region for spearheading development of the region.

He said the theme chosen was apt considering that government was spending heavily on security and skirmishes in the region which he noted such funds could have been directed in other development projects in the area.

The MCE also during the launch inaugurated a three member vetting committee made up of Abdulai Jeladeen ,CHRAG, Professor David Millar UDS , and Mr Samuel Akapule Senior Journalist and communication lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University.

Solidarity messages from partners and sponsors included Water Aid ,Afrikids Ghana, Bolgatanga East constituency Communication Officer on behalf of the Parliamentary aspirant of the NPP ,Mr Silas Amoah,Youth Harvest Foundation

GNA

