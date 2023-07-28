GCF signs partnership agreement with Bahati Foundation

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 28, GNA – Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has signed partnership deal with the Bahati Foundation.

The agreement is to elevate the sport to the next level in Ghana, Africa and beyond.

The Bahati Foundation based in Los Angeles in the United State of America (USA) has the ultimate preoccupation of “Give Back” vision to African riders.

In a meeting with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the GCF, Mr. Rahsaan Bahati Founder said the “Ride to New Horizons: African Cycling Initiative” was a groundbreaking project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by cyclists and federations on the African.

He said, “the three – pronged mission of Bahati Foundation centres on the Fitness or Health play Equity initiative, Financial Health or Literacy and Mental Health or Wellness”.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the government of Ghana for the opportunity been given to them.

He said, “we are extremely thrilled to be in position to address some of the challenges with the GCF and Burkina Faso Cycling Federations for the development of cycling in West Africa”.

Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General NSA said government was committed for the development of sports in Ghana.

He also commended the federation for the initiative and said, “this shows how much efforts the lesser-known sports are building for the promotion and development of the sport”.

“We have the sports men and women in the country what we need now are coaches to help bring the talents out to make us proud.”

Mr. Riyahd Mohammed Vice President of the GCF urged the media to keep promoting the sport as they do to other sporting disciplines.

He said, “is not all of us that can play football so we are pleading with the media to also talk about cycling just like they are doing to football”.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Secretary General of the Federation expressed his elation to the Bahati Foundation and promised to maintain the relationship for the development of the sport.

GNA

