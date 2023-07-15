AU Anti-corruption Day campaign held at AFSEC SHS

By James Esuon

Agona Abodom (C/R), July 15, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Campaign has called on the government to strengthen anti-corruption institutions to help fight the corruption menace in the country.

It said the scourge undermined development, impoverished thousands, and posed security threats.

The Campaigners made the call when it joined the Hero Network and Local Accountability Network (LANET) to interact with anti-corruption student clubs at the Agona Fankobaah Senior High School in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

The interaction with the clubs coincided with the 20th anniversary of the AU Anti-Corruption Day, observed under the theme: “AUCPCC, 20 years after: Achievements and prospects.”

Mr Benjamin Buabeng, Project Coordinator of the Hero Network and a member of LANET in the Agona West Municipality, urged the students to rise and report corrupt practices in their communities.

He said by reporting, they were not only standing against corruption but for Ghana as a nation, assuring firmly that they were protected by the Whistle Blowers Act 2006 (Act 720).

Mr Buabeng said keeping a close eye on government activities was a proven method to keep the government on the right track, stressing that knowing one’s rights and asking the right questions were all part of being a responsible citizen.

“It is not only your right but also your responsibility to remind those you put in office that they represent you and must seek your interest and that of your community,’’ he intimated.

Mr Abubakar Al-Hassan Adams, Agona West LANET Secretary, added his voice to the call on the government for a more radical approach to the fight against corruption.

He urged government officials and other high public office holders not to under declare their assets and stop other practices which undermined the economic development of the country.

Mr Adams said every citizen had a responsibility to protect public property and expose misuse of public funds, adding that it was their duty to check and expose corrupt activities that could impede the nation’s economic transformation.

Mr Daniel Amoani, a tutor and chief patron of the students’ club of Agona Fankobaah SHS, said the membership of the club was 50 and they were eager to learn more about corruption and how to combat it.

He called on other stakeholders in the fight against corruption to support the club and empower them to become abreast with issues on the subject.

GNA

