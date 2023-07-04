Atwima Mponua Rural Bank targets increase in Shareholdings

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Antoa (Ash), July 4, GNA – The Atwima Mponua Rural Bank PLC (AMRB PLC) is seeking to increase its shareholdings as part of efforts to shore-up the bank’s capital base.

Mrs Constance Phyllis Puttick, Chairperson of the Bank, announced this at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank at Toase in the Ashanti Region.

She added that the bank will grow stronger with the commitment and collective support of shareholders.

She mentioned that a product review exercise was underway to make the bank more attractive.

Management of the bank, according to her, was committed to improving service delivery with focus on loan portfolio growth, improved asset, quality and enhanced shareholding value.

The bank achieved growth in deposits notwithstanding the tight monetary and fiscal macro-economic environment, the Chairperson disclosed.

She said that the bank was also committed to complying with Bank of Ghana’s on-site examination directives on de-recognising interest on investments.

Mrs. Puttick said as the macro economy improved, the bank would sustain the gains so far made to accelerate growth to enhance the quality of earning assets.

Mr. Alex Kwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, said domestic debt exchange had affected rural banks.

He encouraged shareholders to increase their share capital to improve the bank’s financial status.

He also pledged ARB Apex Bank’s support for rural banks to ensure their effective operations, and called on clients to pay their loans to keep the banks running.

Mrs. Comfort Owusu, Executive Director of Association of Rural Banks, urged rural banks to undertake their corporate social responsibilities to support the communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

