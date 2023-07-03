Adaklu Water Supply Project: Volta Regional Minister commends former Adaklu DCE  

Adaklu, July, 3, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has commended the immediate-past District Chief Executive of Adaklu, Phanuel Kadey Donkor, for his leadership role in the five-District Water Supply Project.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday inaugurated the water supply system to provide constant supply of water to the people of Adaklu and surrounding districts.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Letsa applauded Mr Donkor for “demonstrating leadership” to ensure that Adaklu was included in the water project in spite of the challenges he faced.

“I remember, solemnly, the rebukes and attacks he had endured when he was opposed to the idea of tapping water from River Tordzi because the River could not provide water all year round.

” His opposition and love to have the best for his people has been rewarded today by H.E. the President,” the Minister said.

The water project comes under the third phase of the Five District Water Supply Project.

The project will serve 95 communities in Adaklu, Agortime-Ziope and Central Tongu with a combined population of 89,150.

President Akufo-Addo said at the commissioning that the Government remained focused on delivering the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the reign of Mr Donkor as DCE of Adaklu from 2017 to 2021, he championed a number of projects, including a District Police Headquarters at Adaklu Waya, Police Station at Adaklu Ahunda, ultramodern CHPS Compound and three- unit Nurses Quarters at Adaklu Anfoe, and CHPS Compound with Laboratory at Adaklu Ablornu.

Other projects are the construction of a six-unit classroom with library at Adaklu Waya, eight- unit stores at Waya Animal Market and ultramodern slaughter house in the Waya Animal Market.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

