Dreams FC confident of making history in debut CAF Confederation appearance

Accra, July 4, GNA – The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup champions, Dreams FC has expressed their readiness to cause a stir in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Dawu based side defeated King Faisal in the finals of the FA Cup to win the title for the first time and also book a ticket to the continental party.

A statement signed by the club noted that management had begun preparations by acquiring a license from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to partake in the competition.

“Management is already working assiduously to present a formidable side for this task and now awaits the draw for the first preliminary round, expected in August.”

The debutants are currently putting things in place to give their opponents a difficult assignment as they battle for the trophy at stake.

