Area the size of Iceland burned in Canada’s months-long forest fires 

New York, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - The fires that have been raging in Canada for months have destroyed a total of 100,000 square kilometres of forest and other landscapes – roughly compared to the territory of Iceland.

According to the most recent figures published by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre on Saturday, more than 900 active fires are currently raging in the vast North American country, large swathes of which are covered by forest.

Since January, the authority has recorded more than 4,000 fires across Canada which is currently seeing its worst forest fire season in history.

The effects of record temperatures and drought are also being felt elsewhere on the continent, with the cities of New York, Detroit and Chicago recently shrouded in a dense yellowish haze of smoke drifting south.

GNA

