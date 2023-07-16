Death toll rises to 32 after severe weather in South Korea 

Beijing, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - The death toll from massive rainfall and flooding in South Korea has risen to 32 as of early Sunday.

South Korean media reported that six bodies were recovered from a flooded tunnel in the central Korean city of Osong on Sunday morning.

In addition, at least 10 people were still considered missing. Authorities believe that the number of victims could rise even further.

The torrential rains have continued since the end of last week. They have triggered several landslides and temporary power cuts in several parts of the country.

More than 7,000 residents had to be evacuated from their homes and brought to safety from the floods.

The situation has remained tense. The national weather bureau announced persistent heavy rain would continue for the next few days for large parts of the country.

South Korea is currently experiencing the summer rainy season, during which flooding is a regular occurrence.

