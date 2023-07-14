Anti-corruption Coalition initiates children to demand accountability

By Albert Futukpor

Gbambaya (N/R), July 14, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has engaged schoolchildren and urged them to demand accountability and help protect the public purse.

The GACC further urged the schoolchildren to reject all corrupt and corruptible practices and stand up for the country by reporting all acts of corruption to appropriate channels.

The engagement was part of activities to commemorate this year’s Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Day.

Madam Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of GACC, who made the call in a speech read on her behalf during the commemoration of the day at Gbambaya T.I Ahmadiyya Junior High School (JHS) in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, said engaging the schoolchildren meant spreading anti-corruption information to both students and their teachers.

Madam Narteh, whose speech was read by Mr Masud Aziz Rauf, Executive Director of RUWA-GHANA, said: “Whilst the young people-armed with the information-can spread the message to their parents and other community members, the teachers become a sustainability channel as they will be able to further impart the knowledge gained to generations of students.”

The event was organised by the GACC in partnership with RUWA-GHANA, both non-government organisations.

The GACC organised a similar event in 30 other districts in 14 Regions across the country.

The AU Anti-Corruption Day, held on July 11, every year, is a day set aside by the AU to remind Africans and African Leaders of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of corruption within their societies.

Madam Narteh said: “Corruption has been identified as a major root cause of poverty, deprivation, and underdevelopment. In the case of Ghana, corruption has resulted in unemployment and under-employment, poor service delivery and a lack of access to basic necessities of life, challenges mostly borne by young people.”

Mr Samuel Harrison Cudjoe, Programmes Officer, GACC told the students that “You are the future of this country. You will be comfortable if Ghana becomes a good place. If you do not resist corruption, you cannot get a good future and your children will also not have a good future.”

He added: “When you see something going wrong, talk about it. Report it to somebody. You should also do the right things.

Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Nassam, Headmaster of Gbambaya T.I Ahmadiyya JHS, lauded the initiative and said it would help to ensure judicious use of state resources for the benefit of all.

He urged the students to send the message home for all to join the fight against corruption in the country.

GNA

