Indiscipline escalating among BECE pupils -Nkwanta South Municipal Director

Nkwanta (O/R), July 14, GNA – Mr Jonathan Kosinah, the Municipal Education Director for Nkwanta South, has bemoaned the rising indiscipline among some final year students in the Municipality.

He was worried that it might affect their examination results.

He said the pupils continue to exhibit reckless abundance, indiscipline or vices, which could be detrimental to their future academic progression.

Mr Kosinah, in an interview with Ghana News Agency on the preparation towards the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in three weeks’ time, said some of the pupils have resorted to alcohol abuse, engaging in commercial ventures, including ‘Okada’ business as well as smoking of dangerous drugs.

He said the pupils, due to how ‘high’ they have become, could enter, or leave class at will defying all counsel.

He said efforts to collaborate with parents to bring change in the life of the students had proved futile to the extent that when teachers complained about their indulgence in hard drugs, some parents even threatened to sue the teachers for accusing their wards wrongly.

Mr Korsinah stated that the outcome of the examination was not the sole responsibility of only the teacher but rather the student, the parents and other stakeholders.

He called on everyone to support them to bring changes to the life of students in the Municipality for a better future.

The Director of Education said the teachers were doing their best to enable the students to pass their final exams by organising mock examinations, extra classes and even taken them through some of the past questions, an initiative supported by the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

