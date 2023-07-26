Headmaster calls for help to protect school from miscreants

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Monwire (Ash), July 26, GNA – Mr Patrick Boansi, Headteacher of the Monwire D/A Primary School in the Afigya-Kwabre South District, has appealed to stakeholders in education to help protect the school from the activities of miscreants.

He said some people were using the classrooms of the school as a place of convenience while others were using it as a hotel for sexual activities.

There is, therefore, the need for the community leaders and other stakeholders in education in the area, to come together to find a lasting solution to ensure effective teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Boansi made the appeal when the assembly member for Monwire-Akrowia electoral area, Mr Moses Gyasi Danso, presented quantities of books, school bags, pens, mathematical sets and teacher’s desk to the school.

The items were to help improve teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Boansi said the school needed a fence wall to prevent intruders from coming to the compound during odd hours.

Mr Danso, on his part, urged the pupils to take their education seriously and abide by the school regulations at all times.

He appealed to other individuals and philanthropic organizations to come to the aid of the school.

GNA

