Akatsi Senior High Technical School faces infrastructural challenges, others

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), July 27, GNA – The Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AkAST) in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region is in dire need of adequate infrastructure and other things to run the affairs of the school.

The school, established in 1991 under the Ministry of Education, is also suffering from inadequate provision of foodstuffs for the boarding students.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an assessment conducted, revealed that the situation has led to some students, especially the boarders, to suffer from some illnesses and health complications from time to time.

Further checks by the GNA revealed that the school, with a total student population of 1,819 comprising 1,004 boarders, lacked essential facilities such as standard dormitories, classrooms, office space, and others.

The worrying situation has also caused overcrowding at the existing old structures that house the students.

A teacher who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, said students have been receiving medical attention at nearby health facilities most often due to the ‘horror’ way they lived on campus.

Checks by the GNA at St Paul’s Hospital Limited, a private health facility revealed that some of the students who were brought to the facility suffered from stomachache, malaria, heart pains, and others.

The GNA also observed some projects, such as the administration block, a 12-unit classroom block, and other projects which started during the NDC administration, were brought to a standstill.

Mr Prince Mensah, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of the school, on his part, called on individuals, old students, groups, and other institutions to come to the aid of the school.

He also revealed their outfit has initiated some steps to investigate the health issues of the students.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, when contacted, explained that the government would do everything possible to address the needs of the school.

He said the government remained committed to addressing all infrastructural challenges facing the various Senior High Schools.

However, attempts by the GNA to get any response from the school authorities had proven futile.

