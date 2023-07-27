Early career professionals in mining receive mentoring

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), July 27, GNA – The fourth West Africa Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (WAIMM) conference to mentor early career professionals in the mining and petroleum industry has ended at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The conference served as an education platform for students and early career professionals in the mining/petroleum industry to explore new developments, technological innovations, and the latest industry trends and operations.

Mr Alexander Mensah Hagan, the General Manager of Adamus Resources Limited, speaking on the topic: “Being Unique – The Key to Successful Future of the Young Professionals,” said there were basic ethics and values that young professionals had to learn to enable them to progress.

“Things have changed, the competition is high and most of the values that used to drive us when we were young seem to be eroding. It’s time we bring these students together and mentor them, so they get back on track”.

He urged the young professionals to have personal goals, develop ways to achieving them, and build the right attitudes.

“Young people should try and develop themselves. This is where l see a lot of them running ahead of time but in life you need to learn how to crawl before you walk,” Mr Hagan said.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of people who want to be rich within a space of five years when their superiors have worked for 30 years to achieve the same thing, we want to show them that life is not what you acquire but how you develop yourself to get it.”

He urged them to associate with people who could make a positive impact in their lives and build networks to go places.

Mr Lawrence Omari-Mensah, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of WAIMM, said the annual students conference offered the opportunity for networking and promoted career development in mining, geology and geoscience, metallurgy and materials, oil and gas, engineering and allied industries.

It focused on addressing best practices, industry frameworks and regulations, mining and petroleum industry code of ethics, Artificial Intelligence as well as current innovations and technological research.

“WAIMM is excited to continue leading and supporting the early career development of individuals in the mining and petroleum industry. At the end of the day, we are looking at sustainability of the industry so WAIMM creates the channel where the industry professionals can access the current and emerging technologies.”

He said the Institute would begin a mentorship programme, where each young professional would be attached to an organization or a member to bring them up to speed with industry events.

The participants visited the Gold Fields Tarkwa and Damang Mines, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Adamus Nzema Gold Limited and Perseus Mining Limited.

Mr Joseph Ntiamoah Gjamgbah and Mr Louis Osei Twum, students from the University of Development Studies and the University of Energy and Natural Resources, respectively, commended the organisers for the inspiring programme, which provided the opportunity for them to learn more.

