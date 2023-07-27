Aspiring parliamentary candidate donate 1850 mathematical sets to students

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), July 27, GNA – Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Assin Central Constituency of the New Patrotic Party (NPP), has presented 1,850 pieces of mathematical set to 1,550 candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The donation formed part of his social responsibility to support students with their basic needs to enhance access to quality education in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

The mathematical sets would be distributed to 45 schools in the Assin Fosu Municipality.

He noted that education was important to a country’s socio-economic and political development which when well delivered, helped to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

In that vein, he said he would be extremely excited to see students becoming lawyers, educationists, soldiers, commissioned police officers, business entrepreneurs and other professionals to help build Assinman.

He pledged his commitment to sponsor students to perform well.

Mr Baidoo pointed out that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP administration recognized the significance of education and was committed to fulfilling its flagship policy of Free Senior High School in the country.

Making the presentation through the District Director of Education, Mr. Baidoo further expressed his commitment towards the pursuit of quality education in the municipality.

In addition, he presented six hexagonal tables, 36 chairs and 43-inch plasma television to Roman Catholic Basic ‘A’ School.

Receiving the items for onward distribution on behalf of the District Director of Education, Mr. Isiah Quaigrain, Human Resource Officer at the Directorate, was grateful to Mr. Baidoo for his kind gesture.

Mr. Baidoo told the candidates to reflect soberly on all that their teachers had taught them and what they had also learnt and write the examination in confidence.

Some of the candidates also expressed their appreciation towards the aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Assin Central Constituency and promised to learn hard to achieve their aim.

GNA

