Open Parliament Initiative: Speaker inaugurates Citizens’ Bureau for Parliament, CSOs engagement

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called for the importance of political leadership in rebuilding public trust through the active involvement of the people in governance.

He said a lack of trust in political leadership across the continent was a potential threat to democratic governance.

Mr Bagbin said when he inaugurated the Citizens’ Bureau (CB) in Parliament House on Monday on the theme: “Promoting Parliamentary Responsiveness and Openness through Information Sharing, Civic Engagement and Public Accountability.”

The Bureau, which is an office in Parliament, would facilitate engagements and information sharing between Parliament and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

As a platform through which public information from Parliament would be shared with CSOs, it would also facilitate meetings and engagements between Parliament and CSOs as well as Think-tanks.

It would also facilitate the sharing of approved public information from Parliament to CSOs and the Public; share relevant information from CSOs such as research reports with Members, Committees and Officials of Parliament.

The facilitation of capacity-building for CSOs, Think-tanks and the Media on the work of Parliament as the partnering of CSOs to enhance public sensitisation and awareness on the work of Parliament would be some of the main activities of the CB.

While the CB would be open to all CSOs, they are required to register using the registration link on Parliament’s website (www.parliament.gh) to ensure their participation in the activities of the CB.

With that, it would assist the CB to maintain a database of the CSOs and Think-tanks.

Mr Bagbin while emphasising the imperativeness of adopting measures to address the challenges, he noted that restoring trust in leadership required the active participation of the public in governance and urged Parliament to ensure that the voices and inputs of the public were genuinely reflected in the laws and policies formulated.

Explaining the rationale behind the CB, Mr Bagbin noted that Parliament had enjoyed the support of various CSOs, Think-tanks and the media in the execution of its legislative, oversight, accountability, and deliberative functions over the years.

However, he said the partnership had been ad-hoc in nature.

“In recognition of the important roles CSOs play in the governance space Parliament under Goal three of its Corporate Strategic Plan (2020-2024) emphasised the need to strengthen the representational role and public involvement in the work of Parliament by institutionalising Parliament-Citizens’ engagement through partnership with media, CSOs and Think-thanks,” he said.

According to Mr Bagbin, the CB would among other things facilitate knowledge-sharing and evidence-gathering for evidence-informed decision-making by Parliament and formed part of efforts in promoting the Open Parliament initiative.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress, Minority Leader, lauded the Speaker of Parliament for a noble initiative that ensured the participation of CSOs in the daily basis of Parliamentary works through openness, transparency and democratically.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party, Majority Leader, stressed the need to ensure that citizens’ inputs were genuinely reflected in the legislative processes, including the council of state, to motivate and sustain public participation.

Dr Rasheed Draman, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, commended the Speaker of Parliament for the establishment of the CB, which had the potential of enhancing Parliament’s role, particularly in oversight and accountability.

He said all over the world, effective democracy was when Parliament and CSOs talked to each other rather than at each other, with Parliament and their Committees working closely with CSOs and citizens to create a common platform towards the advancement of accountability.

“Mr Speaker, inputs from CSOs involvement provide complementary forums for representations through their high-value inputs of enhancing democracy, and this is opportune,” he said.

Mr Ebenzer Ahumah Djietror, the Acting Deputy Clerk in charge of the Legislative Management Division, Parliament, said the establishment of the CB was part of efforts by Parliament to mainstream CSOs’ participation and harness their contributions to support the work of Parliament.

