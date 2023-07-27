ADF commissions classroom block at Atokor

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Atorkor (V/R), July 27, GNA – The Atorkor Development Foundation (ADF), a community-based non-profit organisation, has commissioned a classroom block with storeroom and washrooms at Atorkor D.A. Basic School in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, to help provide solid educational foundation.

The classroom block, named the Atorkor Early Years Education Centre (AEYEC), is to accommodate the school’s Kindergarten pupils and pre-school learners, expected to be enrolled from next academic year.

It was funded by the Royal Masonic School for Girls (RMSG), United Kingdom.

Togbi Akumey Geli-Adjorlolo III, Dufia of Atorkor and Chairman of ADF, during the commissioning of the Centre, which coincided with the Speech and Prize Giving Day of the school, said the AEYEC aimed to provide solid foundation in education and arrest the decline in the standard of performance.

“The AEYEC is set up to be a well-resourced centre to provide solid foundation in education to pre-school children and children of school going age in Atorkor by providing effective and sustained educational, medical and social support to the children,” he said.

“The medical support, which will be provided by the ADF medical clinic and laboratory, will involve assessing and monitoring their immunisation status, sight, hearing …for any special educational needs.”

“The social support will involve the assessment of parents’ educational background, the home environment and the possible impact on their education with the view to providing support mechanisms and/or early intervention measures.”

That meant that every child enrolled at the centre would have a plan detailing the kind of support needed to ensure successful education in Atorkor.

Mr Seth Kodowu-Gadagbui, the Headteacher, said the school, with a pupil population of 581, had enjoyed the benevolence of the ADF and other individuals and groups.

These include the donation of a brand-new set of bands and its brass instruments, rehabilitation work on the Junior High School block, a flat screen television set, three Bluetooth radio, pen drives, training jerseys and soccer boots.

He appealed for more support to upgrade the KG department to enhance early childhood education, payment of electricity bills and purchase of some system units to supplement existing ones.

Other needs are computers, printers, photocopiers and projectors for the information technology laboratory, provision of Naval Cadet uniforms and boots, rehabilitation or expansion of existing structures, and a Pre-Technical Skills teacher.

Mr Kodowu-Gadagbui called on leaders to institute community-based measures to check indiscipline in schools, while asking parents to desist from sending their children to buy alcoholic and illicit substances.

Madam Yvonne Akpene Ame-Bruce, the immediate past Anloga District Education Director, said the ADF set its priorities right by establishing the nursery infrastructure because “investing in the education of our younger generation is the key to transforming the fortunes of Atorkor.”

The event was chaired by Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Dufia of Anyako-Konu, on the theme: “Early Years Education: The Foundation for Quality, Progressive and Successful Education.”

It saw thrilling performances from the pupils, with some receiving awards for their outstanding performances in academics, sports and games, and culture.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

