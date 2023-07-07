Adaklu-Waya Queenmother did not live to see the town water project  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 7, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with residents of Adaklu, have observed a moment of silence for the late Mama Dzankuia II, Queenmother of Adaklu-Waya in the Volta region.

The observance was made at the commissioning of an 11 million Euro water supply system for the district, which was spearheaded by the late Queenmother, who unfortunately did not live to see her dream become a reality.

Mama Dzankuia, featured on national television, in the build-up to the 2016 general elections, carrying her infamous mud-coloured water in a gallon, to show the state of drinking water in the area.

She espoused her position strongly and demonstrated how the people and herds of cattle struggled for the water resource.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the mega water project was part of the Five District Water Supply Project by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency.

He recounted several appeals the late Queenmother had made at various fora while showcasing unsafe water.

“It will be recalled that Nana Dzankuia, brought the deplorable water system in Adaklu to the attention of Nana Addo in 2016, when he was campaigning to be president of this country.

“Leadership is about carrying the pain of others. Permit me to salute her for that display and cry for good quality water, which Mr President has addressed,” the Regional Minister stated.

Dr Letsa, said the commissioning marked the attainment of another milestone in quality safe water access, and demonstrated the President’s love for the Region.

“The Volta Region highly appreciates your love. You have demonstrated once again your desire to address the basic needs of the people. You have shown that the little things that make positive impact in the lives of the people mean the most to you and the people of Volta cannot hold back their gratitude to you,” he said.

He noted how communities in the Region, including Amedjofe, Dzolo, Shia, Ziofe and Adaklu benefited from the Ghana Spain Debt Swap project, and hoped sod would be cut soon for the fourth phase of the Five District Project to serve more communities.

President Akufo-Addo said while commissioning the water that the Government remained focused on delivering the SDGs in a multi-facetted approach and mentioned various water projects across the country, totaling more than 700 million dollars.

These include the Sustainable Water Improvement project for the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, and also the Keta Water Project, the Wenchi Water, and the Sekondi Takoradi Water Projects at varying stages of progress.

He said feasibility studies were almost completed for a mega water project for the Sogakope-Lome corridor that would benefit more than four million people.

Madam Cecelia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, said through the efforts of the government water scarcity was being addressed, and that water coverage stood at 87.7 per cent from the latest data in 2021, while sanitation coverage was 80.8 per cent.

She said diseases such as cholera and dysentery had been “banished” to pave way for the attainment of the SDGs.

The Minister said water availability would support the sustainability of the business community and should be safeguarded.

Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, the Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area, said the water intervention would address ill health from water borne diseases, and added to the Agenda 111 hospital projects, currently ongoing in Adaklu, the District would receive the deserved elevation.

“For all this we the people of Adaklu owe you and your administration. We are extremely grateful. We will write your name in our minds and our hearts,” he said.

He used the occasion to appeal to the Government to ensure the construction of the Adaklu Waya to Tsrefe Road, which had been awarded but not progressing, and to construct a promised cattle grazing reserve among other projects.

GNA

