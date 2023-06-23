Youth urged to be vigilant against violent extremism

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) June 23, GNA – The Yendi Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Osuman Kassim has urged the youth to be vigilant in preventing and containing violent extremism in all their areas.

Delivering his welcome address at a youth workshop at Yendi, he said the workshop was meant to prevent and contain violent extremism (PCVE) project with support from European Union (EU) to promote social cohesion, peace and tolerance within their community.

He said their youth, the torch bearers of the future were at the heart of the endeavor and their empowerment, education and active participation would create a resilient society against the allure of violent extremism.

He said the workshop was a platform for their young minds to exchange ideas, share experiences and develop strategies to counter the forces that seek to divide them, indicating that by instilling the values of social cohesion, peace and tolerance within their youth, they were investing in a brighter and more harmonies for the future.

He urged them to actively engage, collaborate and share their insights openly and take advantage of the knowledge and expertise at the workshop as they learnt from one another and collectively develop strategies to prevent violent extremism, embrace the power of dialogue.

Mr. Osuman expressed his appreciation to the 50 youth participants from youth groups drawn from Yendi Municipality, resource persons and partners who joined the workshop.

Chief Supt. Abraham Apusiyine the Yendi Divisional Police Commander who took the participants through preventing violent extremism, possible signs of radicalization indicated that factors of radicalization showed that youth were a target.

He said signs of radicalization could be identified by their use of internets, refusal to listen to difficult points and use of substance abuse.

He said young individuals affected may not be aware of what was happening because radicalization was gradual process and to prevent the young adults from getting involved in radical influence there was a need for civic engagement that foster a sense of unity, belonging and patriotism in the youth.

Reverend (Rev) Fr. Abraham Wunbiyeli, Director of Saint Martin’s Postural Centre, Sunson who took the participants through “peace building mechanism and national cohesion” said more than post accord reconstruction, peace building is a comprehension concept that encompassed, generated and sustained the full array of process approaches and stages to transform conflict towards more sustainable, peaceful relationships.

Reverend Fr. Wunbiyeli said peace building must be noted in and responsive to experiential and subjective realities shaping people’s perspective and deeds.

It must also move from a concern with the resolution of issues and towards a frame of reference that focuses on the restoration and rebuilding of relationships and framework must address and engage the rational aspects of reconciliation as central component of peace building, he added.

He said peace building requirements included rule of law, fundamental human rights, political participation and equitable economic opportunity and reminded them to unite beyond ethnic and cultural diversity to promote, peace, love and understanding.

