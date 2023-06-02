WR ECG procures 40,000 new meters

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 02, GNA – The Western Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has procured some 40,000 electricity meters to satisfy consumer needs in the region.

The meter, according to the General Manager, Mr Emmanuel Justice Ofori, would go into new service acquisition and replacement.

He said the company may also change some postpaid meters to prepaid depending on stock available before the close of 2023.

Mr Ofori during a meeting in the press section with Journalists in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area also encouraged the media to educate the public on the new ECG App which enabled consumers to buy and pay for any ECG services electronically.

The Company he reported had also started a second phase of the debt collection exercise.

Mr Ofori said, “this time, we are going into household meters” and advised the public particularly postpaid users to pay their debt owed the company.”

He noted how the company needed funds to finance some new projects and meet other statutory functions and called on users of their services to comply with payment terms.

On the rainy season, Engineer Ofori called for vigilance and prompt reporting of any collapse poles to avoid unforeseen events adding, “we need such emergency reporting of incidents promptly to enable us also to act on time”.

GNA

