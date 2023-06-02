Adenta Municipal Assembly trains caregivers of children with disabilities 

Accra, June 2, GNA-The Adenta Municipal Assembly on Friday organised a training session for caregivers of children with disabilities, calling on especially parents to exude positivity about their children.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, a not-for-profit advocacy organisation and resource person for the training, urged the parents to speak positively and work hard to train their children with disabilities to become useful members of society.

“Let’s join hands to start a positive thread about our children with disabilities, let’s affirm them, let’s encourage them and let’s love them so that society can emulate our positive behaviors.

The training programme brought together about 50 parents of children with diverse forms of disability.

Mrs Awadzi advised the parents to accept their children, love them and show them kindness and also become their number one advocate in society.

“We need to speak up for our children, we need to teach society about the positives, and we have to join hands to advocate good implementable policies for our children.

She said parents could also come together to support one another, especially with the backing of the Assembly.

Many of the participants and caregivers who shared their experiences expressed concerns about the lack of educational facilities for their children.

Mr Divine Arnold Kodjo Exorgbe, Municipal Head at the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Adenta Municipal, told the parents and caregivers about the services and programmes that the Department offers.

“At the Adenta Municipal, we support primary caregivers with education, Trade and investment using the Disability Funds for persons with disabilities at the Assembly.”

Mr Exorgbe urged parents to put in a yearly application for funds for their children’s educational support.

He encouraged the parents to join hands with the Special Mothers Project to start a support group within the municipality where they could support one another and join hands to advocate favourable policies.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

