Labour Ministry commends Ghana Revenue Authority Workers’ Union

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 2, GNA – Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey, a Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has commended the Ghana Revenue Authority Workers’ Union (GRAWU) for its significant contributions towards development of the country.

He said the Union played a critical role in championing the welfare of its members through constructive engagement with management, and that was laudable as one principle of work of the International Labour Organisation was social dialogue.

Mr Brobbey, who was speaking at the third Annual Delegates Conference of GRAWU in Ho, in the Volta Region noted that it was important for labour and management to have constructive dialogue and listen to each other.

The Congress coincided with the launch of the Union’s 10th anniversary dubbed: “GRAWU @ 10: Achievement and Challenges in Management- Labour Relations.”

Reverend Ammishaddal Owusu- Amoah, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority in an address read on his behalf said efforts were underway to widen the tax net, ensure compliance, and generate the required revenue.

He said the Authority’s core mandate was to mobilise revenue to advance the socio-economic development of the country and the Authority would roll out initiatives and measures.

The Commissioner General said several initiatives had already been rolled out including Electronic Tax Revenue Certificate, Electronic VAT Invoicing which was piloted to achieve the revenue target.

He charged staff of the Authority to put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure full compliance so the country could generate the necessary revenue to propel its growth and development.

Mr Dominic A. Nartey, National Chairman of GRAWU noted that the vision of the Union was to focus on the general well-being and better future of its members.

He said among the objectives of the Union was to establish a good working relation with management of the GRA to ensure high productivity, stressing that labour played a key role in helping management on strategies to widen the tax net for national Development.

There were solidarity messages from GRA Public Service Workers’ Association, Staff Custom Division Staff Association, and the National Communications Authority Staff Association.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

