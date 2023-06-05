Volta Region to deliver a million votes for NDC in 2024 – Regional Chairman

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 5, GNA – Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged the Party’s commitment to delivering one million votes in the region for the Party in the 2024 general elections.

He said the Party would also win all the 18 parliamentary seats in the region, especially regaining the Hohoe Constituency seat.

Mr Agbavitor speaking at the 44th anniversary of the June 4 uprising in Hohoe, said the choice of Hohoe to host the anniversary celebration was for the Party to reflect on the anomaly of losing the parliamentary seat which they were determined to correct in the 2024 general elections.

He said the celebration marked in Hohoe and the Volta Region was the revolution launch of the Party’s campaign towards 2024.

Mr Agbavitor said the importance of June 4 could not be lost on the Party, taking into consideration the bravery displayed by forebearers and the courage of fighting and standing for the truth.

“Probity, accountability, and transparency were the core values. It is for us today, as young people, to imbibe those principles to guide our political journey.”

He said party members must be fair to everybody, and work hard saying, the greatest honour for the forebearers was winning the 2024 general elections.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, said it was the June 4 uprising that brought sanity into the country.

He said the Party in the Constituency became more united after the parliamentary primaries and were ready to deliver the parliamentary seat for the NDC in 2024.

The event was on the theme: “Saving our Democracy: The spirit of June 4.”

A health walk was also held as part of activities to commemorate the event.

GNA

