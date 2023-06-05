Biakoye NCCE marks Citizenship Week with quiz competition

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 5, GNA – The Biakoye District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has marked the 2023 Citizenship Week with quiz completion among three Junior High Schools.

They included: Wurupong Presbyterian JHS, Wurupong Roman Catholic (R.C) JHS and Wurupong Resettlement JHS.

Reverend Leonard Kofi Aglomasa, the Biakoye District Director of the NCCE speaking at the event held at Nkoya-Wurupong in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, admonished the students to be law-abiding and be responsible citizens in all they do to help sustain Ghana’s democracy.

He said the NCCE was doing all it could to educate both young and old to appreciate the benefits of democracy.

Rev. Aglomasa said in as much as they have rights as children, they also had duties to perform such as defending the 1992 Constitution, promoting the good name of Ghana, fostering national unity, and living in harmony with others, protecting and safeguarding the environment, among others.

The District Director asked them to be loyal to Ghana if they wanted this country to grow from strength to strength.

He said the way young girls were getting pregnant was alarming and urged parents and teachers to help reverse the trend.

Mr Doh Klatsi, Biakoye District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice urged the students to be peace ambassadors wherever they might be seen since we needed peace to develop as a country.

Mr Klatsi, who was the Guest Speaker and spoke under the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”, asked the students to help maintain the prevailing peace in the country as “Fighting for peace is like screwing for virginity.”

He charged them to be tolerant because tolerance helped foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that was above sectional, ethnic, and other loyalties.

Mr Clement Addo, the Headmaster of Resettlement JHS commended NCCE for the programme and called for more of such engagements.

At the end of the contest, Wurupong R.C JHS came first with 27marks, followed by Wurupong Presbyterian JHS with 24marks, with Resettlement JHS at the bottom with 15marks.

The contestants were presented with mathematical sets, pens, and exercise books as prizes.

The NCCE introduced Citizenship Week as part of the Annual Constitution Week celebration in 2012.

The Citizenship Week Celebration seeks to remind basic school pupils of their responsibility as active citizens and their roles to build a strong, vibrant, and democratic Ghana.

It also creates the platform for eminent personalities who are considered worthy role models in society to interact and impart virtues of good citizenship to the pupils across the country.

