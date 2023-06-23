UNICEF donates seven Toyota Hilux Pickups to Ghana Health Service

By Samira Larbie

Accra, June 23, GNA – UNICEF Ghana, in partnership with the German Government, has donated seven Toyota Hilux Pickup vehicles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to support Ghana’s immunization efforts to reach the furthest child.

The vehicles would be distributed among the six newly created regions and the office of the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The regions are: North East, Savanna, Oti, Western North, Ahafo, and Bono East.

Mr Fiachra McAsey, UNICEF Deputy Representative to Ghana, said his outfit was glad to support the Government of Ghana to ensure that every child would have access to good health care and immunization.

He said UNICEF worked closely with the Ministry of Health, GHS, and other partners to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases and hopeful the vehicles would help health practitioners to reach children in dense parts of urban areas and some hard-to-reach districts.

Mr McAsey expressed appreciation to the German Government for its generous support, and the Ghana Health Service for the unrelenting service and dedication to the betterment of lives for every child in Ghana, adding that the partnership with UNICEF supported two rounds of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

Ms Pauline Okkens, Political, and Protocol Section/Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, said Germany was pleased to partner with UNICEF and that their partnership focused on resilience building through a multisectoral approach.

She said that approach had shown its impact and relevance during the pandemic.

Ms Okkens, speaking on various supports the German Government had rendered to Ghana, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, who supported the initiative.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS, expressed gratitude to UNICEF for the gesture and said: “The German Government and UNICEF have supported the country in diverse ways during the pandemic and I believe that the coordination would go on.”

He assured that the vehicles would be put to good use.

