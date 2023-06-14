UNDP congratulates Ghana’s New Chief Justice 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, June 14, GNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana has extended its warmest congratulations to Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, on her swearing-in as the new Chief Justice for the Republic of Ghana.

“On behalf of UNDP, I congratulate Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo on this great feat,” says Dr Angela Lusigi, the UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

“At UNDP, we believe that her appointment is not only a testament to her personal achievements, but also a reflection of Ghana’s commitment to advancing gender equality, rule of law, and good governance,” she said.

Prior to her nomination, vetting and approval by Parliament, and swearing in as the new Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo was a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana and the Supervising Judge of the Commercial Courts in Ghana.

She is the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana after Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Woode (2007-2017) and Her Ladyship Sophia A. B. Akuffo (2017- 2020).

Dr Lusigi said the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality called for women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic, and public life.

She explained that as the UN lead development agency, UNDP currently worked in two interrelated programme areas in Ghana, contributing to the UN system’s cooperation framework to support efforts to advance sustainable development.

These programmes are seeking to promote sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth and structural transformation, and accountable, inclusive, and responsive governance and social cohesion.

Regarding its governance programme, UNDP supported constitutional, electoral, and legal reforms that promote inclusive and transparent governance processes, Dr Lusigi indicated.

It is in relation to this that Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, the UNDP Regional Director for Africa, during her last country visit to Ghana, engaged her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo along with other high-level women leaders to exchange ideas on advancing women’s leadership in public and private spaces in Ghana.

Dr Lusigi believed the appointment of Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo to the fourth highest position in Ghana, would serve as an inspiration to many aspiring young women jurists and all women with visions for leadership positions.

GNA

