Togbega Gabusu calls for sustainable management of forests

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 9, GNA – Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, has called on stakeholders to ensure that the state’s forests and resources are sustained and managed properly.

He noted that trees were important ecological elements that human beings could not survive without on the planet.

Togbega Gabusu speaking in Hohoe during a short ceremony to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day on the theme: “Our forests, our health”, noted that there was the need to find ways to mitigate all actions that were destroying the forests and trees.

He said trees provided food, habitat for wildlife, food security, wind breaks, checked erosion, materials for construction and medicines.

Togbega Gabusu noted that since his infancy, he had realised that the Area depended on the vegetation for sustenance and promoting good health.

He said even in today’s technological advancement, society was remarkably attached to forests which indicated that there could not be survival without forests.

Togbega Gabusu called on the citizenry to plant trees adding that to have a large sustenance of the forests and trees, there was the need for all to desist from cutting down trees and burning them indiscriminately.

He said he could not wait to see a greenish traditional area and pledged the area’s commitment to ensuring sustainable tree planting efforts.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said a total of 20,000 trees would be planted in the Municipality including 300 cashew and mahogany trees to mark the occasion.

He said the Assembly would nurture, water and protect all trees to grow to green Hohoe and Ghana.

Mr Awume encouraged citizens to take careful note of spots and trees that they would plant to regularly follow up to water and nurture them to grow.

Mr Norbert Agbenyega Tsriku, In-charge of Save Dayi Project, said the survival rate of trees planted in the Municipality last year, stood at 90 per cent.

He said the trees planted were doing well since they had not recorded issues of bushfires.

GNA

