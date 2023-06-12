Three British tourists dead, 12 rescued after Egypt boat fire

Cairo, Jun. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Three British tourists have died after fire broke out on a boat off Egypt’s coast in the Red Sea, a tour operator said on Monday.

“It is with great regret that we, as Tour Operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests […] perished in the tragic incident,” a spokesperson for Scuba Travel tour operator said in a statement.

The boat caught fire in the Red Sea near Marsa Alam city on Sunday due to a short circuit in the engine room, Egyptian authorities said.

Twelve of the 15 British tourists on board were rescued as well as the 10 crew members and two dive guides, the authorities added.

GNA

