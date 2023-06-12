Speaker Bagbin lauds journalists for consolidating country’s democracy 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie/Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 12, GNA-Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has commended the media for contributing towards the consolidation and entrenchment of democratic values and principles of the country.

He said no country could experience the needed growth and development without the efforts of the media adding “The media watchdog role cannot be overemphasized in a multiparty democracy.”

He was speaking at a press soiree in Tamale as part of activities to commemorate 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country.

The commemoration is on the theme: “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic: The Journey thus far”.

It was aimed at providing an opportunity for Parliament and the citizenry to reflect on Parliament’s achievements, acknowledging challenges and recommitting to the principles of democracy, justice and equality that had guided the nation over the years.

Mr Bagbin said “It will serve as a reminder of the progress made in the past three decades and the need to continue to strengthen democratic institutions and processes.”

