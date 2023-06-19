Sunon Asogli Staff Association calls for dialogue on labour issues

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 19, GNA – The Sunon Asogli Staff Association has advised the Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU) to use dialogue in addressing labour issues in the company instead of industrial action.

In recent times, the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), which leads the GMWU, embarked on a series of demonstrations and picketing to demand the reinstatement of some three workers who were allegedly sacked for embarking on unauthorised industrial actions.

Mr. Albert Nutakor and Mr. Bernard Ababio, the Chairman and Secretary of the Sunon Asogli Staff Association, respectively, noted that the use of force adopted by the TUC and GMWU was creating tension at the power plant, which is one of the essential services in Ghana.

They were speaking at a press conference to clarify some of the labour issues at the company.

According to them, while they recognise and respect the rights of employees to organise and advocate for their interests, they believe it is crucial to strike a balance that does not compromise the positive and cordial work environment they have cultivated at Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited over the years.

“It is our sincere desire that the TUC and its representatives reconsider their aggressive approach, including threats of putting “the plant under fire”, among others, and seek avenues that foster understanding, dialogue, and collaboration to address any concerns they may have,” they stated.

They noted that the association remained committed to open lines of communication and constructive engagement with all staff members in creating a harmonious and productive workplace.

They, therefore, urged all employees to come together, focus on their shared goals, and contribute to a positive work environment that promoted growth, productivity, inclusivity, and job security.

They said the recent actions by the TUC were having a negative effect on their work environment, indicating that they were saddened by the unsettling consequences of the TUC’s approach and the division and discomfort it had created among the staff.

They said it had been difficult for staff, who do not belong to the GMWU to get their colleagues from the union to work cordially, to the extent that they refused to mentor junior engineers as they used to do.

