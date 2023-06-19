Residents decry delay in completion of plantain processing factory in BibianiAnhwiaso Bekwai

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Bibiani, (WNR) June 19, GNA – Residents of the Western North Region especially those in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality have expressed displeasure about the delay in the completion of the Plantain Processing Factory started in 2019.

According to the residents, the factory, an initiative under the One District One Factory (1D1F) had been abandoned in the Municipality by the contractor due to financial problem.” and the region.

Sharing his sentiment about the situation, Assembly Member for the Electoral Area, Mr Eric Oduro recalled that at the sod-cutting, it was made clear that the project would be completed within one calendar year.

However, he said the project had not been completed after over four years, a situation he described as worrying for the people of the area.

According to Mr Oduro, residents of the area were optimistic about a prosperous future following the commencement of work on the project but gradually, the people were losing hope due to the delay.

“This project runs into hundreds of cedis which are hanging around the neck of the government without any benefits”, he lamented.

He said because the impression was created that factory was going to process raw plantain into finished products such as flour and chips, the community plantain farming activities had increased to almost 70 percent in the municipality in the name of helping the factory to progress

In that regard, he appealed to the government to complete the project to serve its purpose.

GNA

