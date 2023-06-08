Speaker swears-in newly elected Kumawu MP

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 06, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has sworn-in Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu.

Mr Anim won the Kumawu by-election on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, May 23, following the demise of Mr Philip Basoah.

His swearing-in took place on day one of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of Ghana’s Eighth Parliament.

The Leadership of the House congratulated Mr Anim and welcomed him to the House.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the NPP Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, commended the people of Kumawu for exhibiting patriotism during the Kumawu by-election.

He prayed that the pending Assin North by-election might be conducted on the same path as the Kumawu one.

He urged Mr Anim to distinguish himself within this limited time, so that his people would see his good works and vote again for him in the 2024 general election.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, urged Mr Anim to emulate the good works of his predecessor, who was reaching out to both sides of the House.

He urged him to quickly settle down as a Member of Parliament and obviously perform the task that he had to perform according to the Constitution of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

