Birim Central NCCE explains the role of children in consolidating democracy

By D.I. Laary

Akim Oda (E/R), June 08, GNA – Six Junior High Schools in the Birim Central Municipality area have joined the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to commemorate this year’s Citizenship Week, aimed at consolidating Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

During the occasion, NCCE representatives and other relevant agencies took turns in educating the school children on their role in bolstering democratic stability in Ghana.

Madam Rejoice Biscoff, Director of the NCCE for Birim Central, stated that Ghanaian children played an indispensable part in the consolidation of democratic processes and national cohesion.

In doing so, she said that children should be patriotic, loving, and devoted to their country, as well as honest and forthright in all their actions.

They ought to cultivate a culture of political tolerance by respecting the opposing views and ideas of diverse people.

Likewise, Madam Biscoff advised children to avoid bad company because they corrupt good character, as well as to abstain from narcotics and gambling (betting) “because these could destroy the future of children.”

She emphasised the importance of respecting the views and rights of other people in addition to the factors mentioned before, which, if adopted by Ghanaian young people, would go a long way towards fostering democracy.

On June 2, 2023, schools including Birim LA JHS, Islamic JHS, Wesley Methodist JHS, Old Town Presby JHS, Freeman Methodist JHS, and Old Town Methodist JHS took part in a sensitization programme dubbed “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion; The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

Mr. Ivan McArthur-Danquah, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Ghana Immigration Service, who served as a resource person, encouraged students to take their studies seriously, be disciplined in all aspects of their lives, and respect their teachers and parents.

He explained that these life principles and values were crucial because they would influence their lives and propel them to success in future endeavours.

As a means of motivating the students, he shared his life story, emphasising that there are no shortcuts to success, only hard work and tenacity.

