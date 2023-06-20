Revvity engages health professionals; pledges support for sector

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, June 20, GNA – Revvity, a global life sciences and diagnostic company, has held a stakeholder engagement with health professionals to find ways of collaborating for better health outcomes.

The engagement, which focused on understanding the challenges facing Ghana’s health sector, also aimed to provide the most effective solutions.

Speaking at the meeting in Accra, Mr Arvind Kothandaraman, General Manager, Specialty Diagnostics and Multiomics at Revvity, emphasised the commitment of his outfit to help address specific issues concerning maternal health and infectious diseases.

“Our conversations with individuals here, who are dedicated to advancements in the areas of prenatal, maternal and newborn screening as well as infectious diseases have been incredibly productive and we are tremendously excited to build partnerships for long-term solutions for Ghana,” he said.

Mr Kothandaraman said Revvity, for more than 30 years, had been providing screening and diagnostics solutions to healthcare experts caring for the mother and child, and as such, was uniquely positioned to support the country in that regard and for various diseases, including tuberculosis.

Donation

Mr Kothandaraman said the Company would soon donate an open Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) equipment to the government as part of the collaboration.

The RT-PCR, he said, was a platform that held the potential to increase the country’s nucleic acid-based laboratory testing capacity to detect pathogens like respiratory viruses by more than 200,000 samples per year.

“We understand that other pathogens like HIV also present a significant burden to Ghana and hope that our donation helps alleviate this burden,” he said.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Research, health facilities, and researchers.

GNA

