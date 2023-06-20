Alleged murder by Police officer: Trial begins at the High Court on July 13 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, June 20, GNA – The trial of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the Police Officer being held for allegedly shooting his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi, is set to commence at the High Court on July 13.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The suspect who appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, June 20, told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah that he was not guilty despite pleading guilty in his previous appearance.

His plea was in response to the brief facts read in court by a State Attorney as part of the committal proceedings.

Apart from his plea, Inspector Twumasi declined further questions, insisting that his lawyer would provide answers to such questions during the main trial.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi, who has been leading the prosecution has already provided compelling evidence in court, which detailed how the suspect is connected to the crime by providing exhibits including the service pistol he used and CCTV footage.

Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa, was brutally killed on April 20, at Adum, a few meters away from her house.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently remanded into prison custody.

There was chaos outside the Court after the suspect pleaded not guilty as friends and family of the deceased who had thronged the Court burst into anger in protest of his refusal to own up.

The Police had to call for reinforcement to control the crowd.

Some of them pelted stones at the police as they whisked away the suspect after court proceedings.

