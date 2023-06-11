Rev Obiako Efiinu inducted central region (B) Assemblies of God Church superintendent

By James Esuon

Breman Asikuma, (C/R), June 11, GNA – Reverend Tony Kweku Obiako Efiinu has been inducted into office as the new Central Region (B) Superintendent of the Assemblies of God church to administer the affairs and also to adopt improved evangelism drive to win souls for the church.

Rev Efiinu, before his elevation, was the Acting District Pastor, Breman District now Breman East and West Assemblies of God church.

The four-year tenure of office of the new regional superintendent would end in February, 2027.

Outlining his vision after the ceremony, Rev Efiinu said a fund would be created to give some financial support to pastors to undergo initial theological training at the Assemblies of God church Theological Institute.

He said a formidable media team would be formed to coordinate media activities of the region.

A quarterly magazine would be set up to project the activities of the region, departments and local churches.

Rev Efiinu is an ordained Minister, Assemblies of God church, Ghana.

He comes from Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central region.

After his basic education, he attended Breman Asikuma Secondary school from 1982-1987 where he obtained GCE ordinary level and proceeded to Accra polytechnic, now Accra Technical University (ATU).

Rev Efiinu again proceeded to University of Cape Coast for master of Arts in religion and human values (M.A RHV), (2016-2018) and continued to pursue master of philosophy religion, human values(MphiRHV)(2018-2020 at the same University.

He is married to Ms Anastasia Ampah-Korsah, a professional nurse and a Deputy Director of Nursing services for the past 31 years with three daughters.

Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, congratulated Rev Obiako Efiinu on his historic induction into office as regional superintendent.

“We have here one of the youngest but dedicated and influential Regional Superintendents of our time.”

“I pray that these four years of service ahead of you shall bring down God’s glory upon the region in a very spectacular and visible way”, Rev Dr Wengam stated.

He said as a former district pastor and regional secretary, Rev Efiinu had been involved in most of the development stages within the region and he was confident that with the help of God , he would take the region to a higher pedestal.

“Under your leadership I see Central region ,B, embarking on massive and elaborate mission work and church planting to the glory of God , as we show the presence of Assemblies of God in the various communities,, Rev Dr Wengam revealed.

He said with one accord, prayer and proper administration, his tenure would witness significant growth and accomplishments.

The occasion saw the outdooring of other executives of the Church.

