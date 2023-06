By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 22, GNA—The Police are searching for four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, killing the Police escort in the process.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general,” a news brief from the Police said.

It assured the public that the Police would surely arrest the robbers to face justice.

