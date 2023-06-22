Suit against Association International School dismissed

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 22, GNA- An Accra High Court has dismissed an application against the Association International School (AIS).

The suit follows the School’s decision to withhold the transcripts of two former students until they paid their outstanding school fees.

“In conclusion, the court finds no violation of the applicants rights to education since the applicants mother’s choice to enroll them in a school of the caliber of the first respondent has its first corresponding financial burden.

“This is purely a contractual issue between the applicants mother and the first respondent (head of AIS), which had been couched as a human rights violation to stoke the embers of judicial sympathy,” the Court ruled.

The two students are Selikem Avle and Sewenam Avle.

They went to the High Court – Human Rights Division – on the grounds that the School’s action to withhold their transcripts violated their rights to education.

In a matter filed by their mother, Nana Akua Hayford Avle, in January 2023, the students had disputes over the payment of outstanding fees.

They applicants contended that they were to pay GHC141,560 as their school fees and they had paid GHC100,000 leaving a balance of GHC41,560.

However, the GHC41,560 (dollar equivalent) shot up to GHC111,709 because of the depreciation of the cedi at that time.

They disputed the outstanding amount for, which reason the School directed them to stay home for non-payment of the money.

The applicants then sought admission at another school and needed their transcripts from AIS.

AIS declined to release the transcripts because they had not paid their fees in full.

They, therefore, proceeded to court seeking an order to compel AIS to release the transcripts.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charwey, held that the rights of the students to education had not been violated with the School’s decision to withhold their transcripts over nonpayment of fees.

It contended that private schools such as the AIS in running the International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes and offering vast opportunities to students needed to charge relatively high fees to remain in business as well as pay teachers well.

“In the court’s view, the first respondent by withholding the applicant ‘s transcripts’ until their fees are paid, is exercising a right to a lien over the transcript for the purpose of securing payments of the tuition fees owed the school.”

According to the Court: “Given the fact that the applicants have already benefited from the services rendered by the first respondent ‘s school, it is unreasonable for the first respondent not to exercise her right to withhold the applicants’ transcripts until arrears of tuition fees are paid.

“Indeed, one would be hard pressed to find an educational institution that is willing to release transcripts to students without ensuring that all fees owed by those students have been fully settled.

” This Court, therefore, finds that the first respondent has a right to exercise a lien over the applicant’s transcripts until the arrears of their tuition fees is paid.”

