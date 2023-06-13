Plant more trees, but protect existing forests to mitigate climate change — Gov’t urged

By Albert Allotey

Accra, June 13, GNA – While commending the tree-planting initiative under the Green Ghana

project, Mr Muntaka Chasant, a researcher and environmentalist, has urged the Government

to focus more on protecting existing forests, which are crucial to mitigating climate change.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday that it was important to plant

more trees but equally necessary to protect existing forests, which were under threat from

human activities, including illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and commercial agriculture.

It could take up to a decade to benefit from the trees being planted today, and that was

why it made more sense to prioritise the conservation of the already carbon-absorbing

forests over new growth, he said.

“Climate change now affects almost every aspect of our lives today. Our oceans are heating

up, rapidly melting ice sheets are causing sea level rise worldwide, storms are becoming

intense and lingering longer, wildfires are blazing everywhere, and droughts are becoming

more frequent and severe,” Mr Chasant said.

“Carbon sinks such as oceans and forests, which are crucial in the global carbon cycle, soak

up billion metric tonnes of the C02 contributing to many of these extreme events. That’s

why tree planting initiatives are good as one among many efforts to slow down all these

effects. These help to remove natural and human-causing carbon dioxide from the

atmosphere.”

“Yet, while trees could give us a fighting chance, planting grids of new ones are not a magic

bullet for climate change mitigation, and do not compensate for clearing longstanding

forests, some of which are decades and centuries old.”

Tropical forests, which held vast amounts of biodiversity and sometimes sequester carbons

for decades and even centuries, were releasing billions of tonnes of carbon back into the

atmosphere, thanks to human activities such as illegal logging and clearing of forests for

large-scale commodity agriculture.

The researcher and environmental activist called for caution on the attention paid to

planting millions of trees within a short period instead of nurturing and growing them.

“Headline-grabbing tree planting based on large numerical targets can distract from the greater priority of protecting existing forests,” he said.

“A growing body of research cast doubt on large-scale tree planting as a fix for climate

change. Many well-intentioned target-driven initiatives have been found to result in dead

saplings, dry up water supplies, degrade natural ecosystems, and even push people off their

ancestral lands.”

“How many of the millions of trees planted in 2022 survived? Are we tree planting or tree

growing? What science underpins these initiatives? There seems to be too much emphasis

on the number of saplings planted and too little attention to keeping them alive in the long

term, which requires resources and years of monitoring.”

Mr Chasant said researchers were paying more attention to letting degraded forests rewild

themselves over planting millions of seeds and saplings.

“More attention is now being paid to natural regrowth in the tropics over monoculture that

results from mass planting. This is the case where less is actually more,” he said.

Deforestation and forest degradation were shifting the balance in the conversation, he said,

and addressed some of the concerns by citing the cocoa sector and the European Union’s

(EU) new law that would ban the importation of deforestation-linked products, including

cocoa.

While expressing disappointment that the new EU law did not go further to cover other

forest types, low income among farmers, and not addressing other human rights issues, Mr

Chasant said he saw the regulations as a deterrent measure against deforestation and

corrupt practices in forestry management.

“Let’s face it, no amount of reforestation and afforestation efforts will solve deforestation

and forest degradation without addressing its underlying causes,” he said.

“The new EU law limiting the trading of products linked to deforestation is an important first

step to addressing agriculture-driven forest loss, which is some of the key drivers of climate

change and global warming.”

“For me, the law should not be seen as a threat to the cocoa sector but as a strong signal to

deforestation-linked industries that their damaging practices, which displace forest

communities from their ancestral lands, accelerate biodiversity loss, and increase carbon

emissions, are not welcomed.”

Mr Chasant explained that extreme poverty among small-scale cocoa growers was a

motivation for agricultural expansion and driving deforestation, where farmers could not be

forced to choose between feeding their families and protecting old-growth forests.

“The law definitely falls short of addressing equity and justice issues, including farmer living

income, which is one of the main drivers of deforestation.”

He said many initiatives and reports often portrayed happy cocoa farmers, but the real story

was usually far from what it seemed, adding that declining yields, pests and diseases,

increasing cost of production, and climate change had worsened the situation of cocoa

growers.

“As it stands, an initiative such as the Cocoa & Forests Initiative (CFI) doesn’t address a

crucial driver of deforestation, that is, agricultural expansion resulting from farmer poverty,”

Mr Chasant said.

“Cocoa and chocolate companies still pocket billions of dollars annually, leaving farmers to

subside on an average income of about $1 a day, far below the World’s Bank’s adjusted

extreme poverty line of $2.15 per day.”

“It is clear landowners do not have incentives to maintain forest cover. Perhaps one way to

address cocoa-linked forest loss is to pay farmers more for their crops.”

GNA

