HUNIVASS 1983-year group donates to alma mater

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Huni-Valley (W/R), June 13, GNA -The 1983-year group of the HuniValley Senior High School (HUNIVASS) has donated items worth GH20,000 to its alma mater in the Western Region.

The items, including two sets of jerseys, footballs, and 10 chairs to furnish the headmaster’s office, were procured from voluntary contributions by members in Ghana and the diaspora.

Reverend Kojo Ackaah-Kwarteng, a member of the group and chairman of the planning committee, which worked towards the homecoming to support the school, led his colleagues to present the items.

“The donation is to give back to our Amal mater, after 40 years of completing school, to promote teaching and learning,” he said.

“I want to encourage our children to study hard. In our time things were tough. There was no electricity, we did not have enough space, no potable water to drink, we fetched water from a stream but with

commitment and prayer God saw us through and today we are in various noble professions.”

Rev. Ackaah-kwarteng noted that the mining companies and other institutions had helped the school to develop, hence no student had any reason to fail.

Mr Isaac Anfom Junior, the President of the group, applauded the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the construction of a 360 bed-capacity girls’ dormitory for the school.

He assured management that members would continue to assist their alma mater in various ways to achieve its mandate.

Mr Kofi Arhin, the President of the Huni-Valley Old Students Association (HOSA), said the 87-year group constructed an infirmary, while the 83- year group furnished it, adding that the 81 and 82-year groups had also supported the school in various ways.

“We are grateful and expect more of this to be done. I am encouraging all old students to come on board and make HUNIVASS a better place for our children and generations unborn.”

Mr Daniel Kwabena Aidoo, the Headmaster, who received the items, expressed profound gratitude to HOSA 83 for the generosity and assured that they would be used for the intended purpose.

The group presented a citation to Mrs Justina Pearl Alibanwie, the

outgoing Assistant Headmistress, for her meritorious service.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

