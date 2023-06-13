GCB rolls out initiative to plant 7,000 trees

Accra, June 13, GNA – GCB Bank PLC (GCB) has rolled out the “GCB Greens Ghana for Life”

initiative, which aims to plant 7,000 trees in commemoration of the Bank’s 70th anniversary.

It is also to serve as its contribution towards the Green Ghana Project, which is under the

auspices of the Government of Ghana, specifically the Ministry of Lands and Natural

Resources and the Forestry Commission.

The roll-out of the “GCB Greens Ghana for Life” formed part of the celebration of Green

Ghana Day and involved the active participation of the Board of Directors and Management

staff of the Bank, who joined President Nana Akufo-Addo, at the University of Ghana, for the

national tree planting event which is the highlight of Green Ghana Day.

This was replicated across almost 100 branches and offices of the Bank by GCB staff

nationwide who planted cash crops and ornamental trees.

This GCB 70th anniversary Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is in line with the

Bank’s environmental agenda, which among others seeks to supports the national effort to

mitigate climate change by improving the country’s vegetative cover thereby increasing

Ghana’s chances at securing a sustainable environment.

The “GCB Greens Ghana for Life” initiative therefore is a key CSR contribution of the Bank

which aligns with the Government of Ghana’s Green Ghana Project which aims to plant 10

million trees to replace and improve the country’s lost green environment and strengthen

our chances of winning the fight against climate change.

For the tree planting exercise at the University of Ghana, the Bank was represented by

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu and Mr. Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi, both members of the GCB

Board of Directors, together with the Deputy Managing Director, Operations, Mr. Emmanuel

Odartey Lamptey. Other GCB Executives who were present at the University of Ghana were,

Mr. Eric Coffie, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ms. Jessie Jacintho, General Legal

Counsel, Mr. Linus Kumi, Head of Corporate Banking and Kofi Osei-Asibey, Executive

Business Manager.

Mr. Sam Aidoo, Executive Director, Wholesale and Investment Banking, spearheaded the

effort to plant trees at other locations of the Bank, including the GCB Learning Centre at Nungua,

Similar exercises, led by key GCB staff, were carried out across almost 100 of the Bank’s 186 branches and locations in the country.

The team which undertook the tree planting exercise at the GCB Learning Centre included

Mr. John Adamah, Executive Head, Retail Banking, Mr. Francis Danyi, Head of Strategy and

Research, Mr. Theophilus Aryee, Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Dominic Cobbinah, Head of Banking

Operations, Mr. Sina Kigmagate, Chief Internal Auditor among others.

Commenting on the GCB Greens Ghana for Life initiative and the Bank’s support for the

Green Ghana Project, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu, GCB Board member said, “For 70 years, GCB

has contributed in significant ways to support Ghana’s economic development.

In addition to financing projects, our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives have

been strategically aimed at responding and intervening in critical social development needs.

In our 70th year, GCB is once again contributing towards a solution to a national problem.

On the occasion of the Bank’s 70th anniversary celebrations, we are happy to implement

one of our 70th anniversary heritage initiative dubbed “GCB Greens Ghana for life” which

would see GCB contribute 7,000 trees to support Ghana’s tree population thereby

significantly improving our chances in the fight against climate change and to secure a

sustainable environment.”

GCB Bank is a leading bank in Ghana’s banking industry, with 186 branches dotted across

the length and breadth of the country. The Bank since its establishment in 1953 has been

described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana growth in multiple

sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others.

Over the past quarter of a century the bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most

modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities, its digital technology

driven payments platforms and consequently its corporate reputation both at home and

abroad.

GNA

