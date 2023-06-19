One man on a project to clear plastic waste in his community

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Gane (U/E), June 19, GNA – Mr Nataya Tii-Bagre, a 58-year-old man and resident of the Gane community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has started activities to end plastic waste in his community.

He has taken it upon himself to collect all kinds of plastic waste in Gane and its environment.

On a daily basis, he tours the whole community including the Zanlerigu Market to pick all forms of plastic waste including rubber bottles, polythene, and old sandals and wraps them with unused mosquito nets and disposes them in a pit near his house.

His activity in the community has become so popular, children join him in the exercise, making it virtually impossible to see plastic waste littering around the community as it used to be.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said he was determined to ensure a clean environment by making it his duty to gather all plastic waste and dispose them in such a manner that they would not be carried away by rain or wind to litter the environment.

According to him, plastic waste in the community was gradually becoming a threat to farming activities and served as a breeding place for mosquitoes which posed a threat to the lives of people.

He said it was important to take such a drastic measure to end the menace and he would continue to pick the waste until the rest of the community get the message not to litter around.

He said even though his initial intention was to put the waste away, he was considering selling it for recycling.

