NEDCo disconnects power to GWCL Abesim headworks, two others

Abesim-Sunyani, June 19, GNA – The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has disconnected power to some Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) headworks and sub-stations in the Bono Region.

The areas affected are the Abesim headworks serving Sunyani and its surrounding communities, Berekum headworks and the Nsuatre sub-station.

The exercise, which formed part of the NEDCo’s revenue mobilization drive, was to enable the company to retrieve GhC270 million owed by some public institutions, private companies and individual customers.

Mr Eugene Odoi Addo , the Bono and Ahafo Area Manager of NEDCo, in an interview at Abesim, near Sunyani, said GWCL owed NEDCo about GhC14 million, hence, the need to disconnect power to its (GWCL) head works to compel it to make some commitment payment for clearance of the enter debt.

According to Mr Addo, the exercise would continue to Friday, June 30, 2023, with advice from Management on extension of it.

