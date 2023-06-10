Nurture plants to grow, do not just plant them – Forestry Commission

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Doryumu (GAR), June 10, GNA – Dr Richard Gyimah, Director of Stakeholders and Ecotourism, Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, has encouraged Ghanaians to love plants and nurture them to make human life whole and secure.

“We should nurture plants to grow and not just plant them, ” he said, adding, “When we preach about tree planting, we forget to take care of them and as a result they wither and die.”

He made the call at the Green Ghana Day tree planting at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Gyimah called for a schedule to inspect the trees every month to make sure that they grow to serve their purpose.

The Director of Ecotourism noted that planting trees was essential in protecting the water bodies, animals, weather, and food and added that tree planting was necessary for humans and animals as plants and humans had a symbiotic relationship.

“If we plant more trees, it will reduce carbon emissions arising from deforestation and land degradation and that this will reduce the negative impact of climate change.”

The theme for this year’s green Ghana day initiative was: “Our Forest Our Health,” which shows the linkage between keeping a good forest and the health of the planet and human beings.

Those who undertook the tree planting exercise included staff from Office of the President, SDG Advisory Unit, led by Dr Eugen Owusu, the Forestry Commission in Accra, Pupils from Luom Presbyterian Basic School, Strategic Youth Network for Development with support from the Shai Hills Resource Reserve team.

One thousand, one hundred mahogany seedlings were planted. Mahogany grows well in the coastal savanna area.

He said the trees planted at the resource reserve were not for industrial timber purposes but to enhance the habitat for wild fauna and restore degraded environment.

Dr Gyimah thanked stakeholders for joining the Forestry Commission in the planting trees exercise across the country.

The Shai Hills Resource Reserve serves as a tourist site, research centre and a biodiversity conservation point.

