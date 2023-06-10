Chief of Staff plants tree in Ga West Municipality  

By Samuel Dodoo

Amasaman (GAR) June 10, GNA – Madam Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, has joined the people of Achiaman, near Amasaman, to plant trees to commemorate the Green Ghana Day.

She said her choice of the village was to encourage action for every Ghanaian to own at least seven trees to curb the climate change crisis.

Madam Frema Opare told the Ghana News Agency at the commemoration of this year’s celebration under the theme, “Our Forest, Our Health”, on Friday.

She said climate change was a threat to Ghana, hence the government initiated the Green Ghana Day, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

It exercise formed part of afforestation to bring a new life to degraded lands and increase biodiversity.

“Government came out with this idea after witnessing the negative impacts that environmental destruction had on the communities across the country,” she said.

The Chief of Staff underscored the important role trees and forests played in the daily activities of man and urged every Ghanaian to plant trees, also in their homes, protect the land.

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who supported the Chief of Staff in the planting exercise, told the GNA that this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Day would see at least 70,000 trees planted in the communities.

He said he would ensure that the seedlings were nurtured to thrive to become the reference resources.

This would to encourage others in the Municipality to similar action.

Mr Akwasi Owusu Afrifa Mensah, Member of Parliament for the area, expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff for sending the celebration to the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

